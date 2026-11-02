4 Feel-Good Songs From 1967 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

In a world often bogged down by stressful responsibilities, unsettling news, and general weariness, music serves as a much-needed salve that lifts our spirits and makes us feel good. While some songs might grow tiresome and lose some of their feel-good properties, others stick with us for decades. For baby boomers, that certainly includes these four feel-good songs from 1967.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

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The Turtles released “Happy Together” in the early winter of 1967, after which it quickly ascended the charts to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was the band’s biggest commercial success and remains a beloved favorite today. Indeed, every baby boomer can likely still sing the chorus of this classic, feel-good love song straight out of the flower power era.

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“I can’t see me lovin’ nobody but you for all my life / When you’re with me, baby, the skies will be blue for all my life.”

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin

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Aretha Franklin’s soulful rendition of Otis Redding’s “Respect” might be rooted in an unhappy and unsatisfying relationship. But advocating for yourself undoubtedly feels good, and that’s precisely what this song calls us all to do. Franklin’s version became a rallying cry for female empowerment, encouraging women to demand that the men in their lives treat them with the respect they deserve.

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me / R-E-S-P-E-C-T, take care, TCB / Sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me…”

“Soul Man” by Sam & Dave

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Baby boomers will likely remember this hit single from Sam & Dave for two reasons. First, the R&B duo’s September 1967 release became one of their signature songs, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, eleven years later, The Blues Brothers immortalized this song even further with their iconic rendition of the track on Saturday Night Live, which helped propel their single version to the Top 10, too.

“Comin’ to you on a dusty road / Good lovin’ I got a truckload / and when you get it, you got something / So, don’t worry, cause I’m coming / I’m a soul man, I’m a soul man, I’m a soul man…”

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

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Finally, songs like The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” seem like ageless standards now, but baby boomers were around to see the song first come into existence in 1967. The ultimate feel-good track about the power of love came to define that particular era in both a musical and social sense, becoming larger than the already-behemoth Fab Four.

“All you need is love, all you need is love, all you need is love, love, love is all you need.”

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