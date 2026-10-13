4 Feel-Good Songs From 1973 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

Of all the benefits music offers emotionally and mentally, one of the biggest is that it just feels good. Songs serve as vehicles for cathartic release, helping us emphasize and embolden positive feelings and untangle and let go of negative ones. Some of the best songs for these jobs came out in the 1970s, as proven by these four feel-good songs from 1973 that every baby boomer alive can still sing by heart.

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

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Sometimes, nothing feels better than calling someone out on their bulls**t. In those delicious moments, 1973 songs like Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” easily fall under the “feel-good” category, even if they’re not the most obvious choice at first glance. Indeed, calling out an ex for being pretentious and lame is one of the best feelings in the world and should be relished accordingly.

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“Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

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The ultimate feel-good act deserves the ultimate feel-good-act song, and Marvin Gaye certainly delivered with “Let’s Get It On”. The R&B singer has no small shortage of sexy songs, but this one that dominated the charts in 1973 is one of his most ubiquitous. As a result, virtually every baby boomer can still sing this classic bedroom track by heart. (Just…maybe not in the bedroom?)

“Danny’s Song” by Anne Murray

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Kenny Loggins was the original songwriter and recording artist behind “Danny’s Song”, but Anne Murray enjoyed great commercial success with her rendition in December 1972. Her cover joined other hit songs of 1973, proving that the sweet sentiment behind Loggins’ track still rang true, especially for baby boomers who were in the process of starting or raising a young family.

“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band

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Not all of us can afford to lead a rambling lifestyle, whether financially, physically, or emotionally. However, songs like The Allman Brothers Band’s “Ramblin’ Man” give us brief opportunities to pretend we could. What a life to lead—one where your home is wherever you hang your hat, with no obligations to anyone, and the only thing weighing on your mind is the next destination to enjoy. It’s a daydream to which we can all relate, which is undoubtedly why most baby boomers can still sing this feel-good song by heart all these decades later.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns