4 Mike + The Mechanics Gems Featuring the Stellar Lead Vocals of Paul Carrack

Mike + The Mechanics started out as a way for Mike Rutherford to keep busy while Genesis was in between albums. Thanks, in part, to his wise choices in vocalists, Rutherford stumbled into another hit band.

While Mike + The Mechanics employed several singers in their day, Paul Carrack’s voice adorns most of their most famous songs. Here are four outstanding examples.

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“Silent Running”

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When Rutherford assembled his first group of Mechanics, he knew that he wanted multiple lead singers. He’d tried a solo project before and didn’t like being the frontman. His two initial choices were Paul Young (not the “Everytime You Go Away” hitmaker, but rather a different singing Paul Young from the UK) and Paul Carrack. Carrack, whose recognizable voice had already been out in front on several hits from other groups and in his solo work, got the crack at the band’s debut single. “Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)” features a plot that sounds like it was lifted from a sci-fi thriller. Carrack makes you believe in it right from the jump with his earthy performance.

“The Living Years”

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Many people deserve the credit for “The Living Years”, one of the most iconic songs of the 80s. Lyricist BA Robertson came up with the early basis for the song based on his own tortured feelings about his father’s recent death. Mike Rutherford, who’d gone through something similar, helped shepherd the song to its finished form. But really, what would the song be without Carrack’s shattering performance? The addition of the kids’ choir was a genius move by the band. It allowed Carrack the chance to stray from the main melody in the choruses and do some inspired ad-libbing. “The Living Years” ended up a No. 1 single and Grammy winner for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

“Everybody Gets A Second Chance”

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After the massive success of “The Living Years”, Mike + The Mechanics faded a bit in terms of chart impact. This was especially true in the US. The onset of grunge in America made it difficult for veteran bands that relied on synths and elaborate soundscapes to find footing. But those who followed along with the Mechanics know that they continued to do great work, especially when Carrack was still aboard. “Everybody Gets A Second Chance” was the last single released from the band’s 1991 album Word Of Mouth. It gives Carrack an opportunity to flash the soulful skills that he brought to other classics like Ace’s “How Long” and Squeeze’s “Tempted”.

“My Crime Of Passion”

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Along with being one of the most instantly recognizable vocalists of his generation, Carrack also soared as both a keyboardist and songwriter. He got to show off his composing skills on “My Crime Of Passion”, also found on Word Of Mouth. Carrack co-wrote it with Mike Rutherford and Adrian Lee. It’s the kind of deep track that most casual fans of the band likely would have missed. But it’s a brilliant song and a tour de force performance from the vocalist. You actually get twice the excellence on this track, because Paul Young sings harmonies throughout with Carrack. When these two go to town in the refrains, they deliver a master class in pop singing.

(Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images)