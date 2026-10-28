4 Pop Songs From 1968 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Pop music has undergone countless transformations since its advent in the commercial sense, with each decade boasting different qualities and quirks unique to its particular period. Pop songs of the late 1960s were infused with elements of the folk revival and West Coast psychedelia, creating goosebump-inducing songs like these four from 1968.

“Scarborough Fair” by Simon & Garfunkel

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“Scarborough Fair” dates back to the 18th century, which is something many might assume just by listening to the song. The melody has an ancient quality to it that draws the listener in, and Simon & Garfunkel’s gentle vocal delivery is what keeps them there. As a folk standard, there are many, many versions of this song, each with their own flavor. However, I would argue that Simon & Garfunkel’s is the most goosebump-inducing, thanks to the folk duo’s counterpoint addition of “Canticle”.

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“I Say A Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin

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Aretha Franklin never has to do much to send goosebumps up and down my arms. Her voice is plenty powerful enough to do the trick, regardless of what she’s singing about. But her version of “I Say A Little Prayer” always plucks the right heartstrings to make me teary-eyed and wistful. The song is incredibly romantic, and this romance is even more persistent in the face of the average, humdrum activities Franklin sings about in the verse. To be so in love that you can’t stop thinking about that person, even as you’re getting ready for work and the rest of your day, is a beautiful thing indeed.

“Some Velvet Morning” by Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra

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Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra enjoyed an incredibly fruitful collaborative relationship, including Sinatra’s hit single “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’”, which Hazlewood wrote. One of my all-time favorite duets of theirs—and indeed, duets of all time—is “Some Velvet Morning” from her 1967 album Movin’ With Nancy. (The single came out in December but didn’t become one of the more popular pop songs until 1968.) The song is moody, ethereal, cinematic, and dark—what more could one ask for?

“Both Sides Now” by Judy Collins

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Finally, I’ll end my list of pop songs from 1968 that never fail to give me goosebumps with Judy Collins’ “Both Sides Now”. To be fair, I am partial to Joni Mitchell’s version (and Mitchell has stated as much, too). However, this song did technically become a pop single in 1968, and it does technically give me goosebumps. Collins’ voice is undeniably beautiful. But Mitchell’s songwriting is what really shines through to me, giving me chills every time.

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