4 Pop Songs From 1982 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Pop music can often get a bad rep for being trivial and vapid, and while this musical genre’s bread and butter is more lighthearted than, say, sentimental folk or heavy metal, that doesn’t mean pop music is incapable of eliciting strong emotional responses. Just take these four pop songs from 1982 as perfect examples of songs that give countless listeners, including myself, goosebumps every time we listen.

“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

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Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen” technically appeared on her solo debut, Bella Donna, in 1981. However, it wasn’t until the following year that Nicks released it as a single, qualifying this iconic hit for this list of goosebump-inducing pop songs from 1982. “Edge Of Seventeen” followed the popular formula for mainstream music of the 1980s, which largely rooted itself in rock ‘n’ roll. The end result is a song that is mysterious, passionate, and definitely goosebump-inducing.

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“Kids In America” by Kim Wilde

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The older I get, the more I realize that the chord progression is the real star of the show in “Kids In America”. As a kid myself, the message of this song always felt powerful and inspiring. As I learned more about music theory, I realized it’s the song’s expert use of non-diatonic major chords that gives the track such an uplifting feel. By the time the infectious chorus hits, it’s full goosebumps, all the way.

“Beat It” by Michael Jackson

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Michael Jackson’s 1982 magnum opus Thriller is full of incredible hits. However, the one track I’d have to choose as the most goosebump-inducing would be “Beat It”. Jackson’s intense vocal delivery could only be matched by a guitar solo by the likes of Eddie Van Halen. The hit single (which technically came out in 1983, several months after Thriller’s November release) is the perfect blend of pop and rock ‘n’ roll, delivered by two of the greatest stars in either genre.

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

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Finally, I suppose we can classify this list of iconic 1982 pop songs that never fail to leave me with goosebumps as a Stevie Nicks sandwich. Considering the singer-songwriter’s expert use of flowery lyrics, memorable melodies, and groovy chord progressions, it’s unsurprising that Nicks would make the list twice. This time, it’s for “Gypsy”, which she released with Fleetwood Mac. Her lyrics paint such a distinct picture of what her life might have looked and felt like before her quick rise to fame with the British-American soft rock band. Getting to pull back the chiffon curtain of the White Witch’s memories is a chill-inducing treat that never gets old.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns