4 Rock Songs From 1982 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

The 1980s were an incredibly formative time in rock ‘n’ roll history. Burgeoning digital technology was completely revamping the soundscapes we had come to expect in this genre, futurism was seeping into virtually every aspect of pop culture, and all the while, more analogue remnants of the 1960s and 70s remained. The end result is a thrilling and powerful decade of rock music that produced some of the most goosebump-inducing songs in the genre, including these four iconic cuts from 1982.

“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

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If there were ever any lingering doubts that Stevie Nicks had enough star power to stand on her own two feet apart from Fleetwood Mac, the 1982 release of one of her most famous songs, “Edge Of Seventeen”, likely squashed those uncertainties. From the tension-building guitar to the lush background vocals that are a signature of Nicks’ production style, “Edge Of Seventeen” is a song that never fails to leave me with goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it.

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“State Trooper” by Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska is arguably one of his least rock ‘n’ roll albums in his catalogue, and in its own special way, that’s pretty punk rock. His self-recorded, all-acoustic album is moody and ethereal, two adjectives that perfectly describe his late-night highway cut, “State Trooper”. You can practically feel yourself hugging the curves of the New Jersey Turnpike in the middle of the night, eyes darting up to the rearview mirror to see if you can catch a glimpse of police headlights.

“No One Like You” by The Scorpions

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The Scorpions are one of the most influential glam metal bands in rock ‘n’ roll history, thanks in no small part to songs like “Rock You Like A Hurricane” and “Still Loving You”. Their music is anthemic and larger-than-life, even when singing about romantic love, like in “No One Like You”. The dynamics of this track always leave me with chills on my arms, even if I feel a little bit cheesy when it happens. But hey, sometimes a little cringe is good for the soul.

“Twilight Zone” by Golden Earring

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Finally, I’ll round out this list of 1982 rock songs that never fail to leave me with goosebumps with Golden Earring’s “Twilight Zone”. Like the other songs on this list, I find the most chill-inducing part about this track to be the band’s expert use of dynamics and tension-building. The release that comes with the chorus is so effective that it’s hard not to be emotionally moved by the theatrics of it all.

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