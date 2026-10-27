4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1990 Knew Every Word To

From ballads to rap beats, the early 90s are littered with nostalgic gems when it comes to music. Here are a few 1990 hit songs that were probably popular among both teens and adults. Though I can especially see teens having a fun time with these.

“Vogue” by Madonna

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If a song comes with a dance attached, it’s ten times more fun. “Vogue” by Madonna was inspired by a dance move Madonna saw some dancers doing at a nightclub in New York called The Sound Factory. The song appears on her 1990 album I’m Breathless, which was a soundtrack album Madonna did for the film Dick Tracy.

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“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor

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This song was actually first released by Prince for his The Family project, which came out in 1985. This explains the iconic “2 U” in the title rather than the words being spelled out. O’Connor’s version of this song was what made it huge. The 90s were full of iconic ballads, and this was one of the first to really break out. The lyrics are incredibly singable, which I think is part of what made it such a smash hit.

Since you been gone I can do whatever I want

I can see whomever I choose

I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant

But nothing

I said nothing can take away these blues

‘Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares to you.

“Vision Of Love” by Mariah Carey

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Mariah Carey was an icon in the 90s, and “Vision Of Love” is what started it all for the singer. Initially, when the song first came out, it didn’t make it very high up on the charts. However, it only took a few months for it to go to No. 1. “Vision Of Love” also gave Carey her first two Grammys, one for Best Pop Vocal Performance and one for Best New Artist.

“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

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When a song creates slang after it comes out, you know it’s having an impact. “U Can’t Touch This” came out as a single in April 1990 and immediately popularized phrases like “You can’t touch this” and “Stop! Hammer time!” If there was any song that teenagers were unified by in 1990, I’m sure it was a song like this one.

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