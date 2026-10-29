4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1992 Knew Every Word To

In 1992, there were all kinds of hits that made an impact. Whether they made a statement about women’s bodies (“Baby Got Back”) or drew audiences in with killer vocals (“I Will Always Love You”), the year was full of standout tracks. Here are some songs that teenagers probably loved back in the day.

“End Of The Road” by Boyz II Men

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In 1992, Boyz II Men fought to keep their No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart against artists like Whitney Houston, who had a major hit that year with “I Will Always Love You”. “End Of The Road” appears in the soundtrack for Boomerang, a romantic comedy starring Eddie Murphy. Two of the songwriters of this song were going through or had gone through a divorce at the time, so they were very much in the right headspace to write a breakup ballad such as this.

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“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

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Is it offensive or empowering? That was the question many people had about Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” The rapper released the song on his 1992 album Mack Daddy, and the song faced backlash because of the way it talks about women’s bodies. However, in a 2016 interview with Tacoma Weekly, Sir Mix-A-Lot explained that the song made a statement about Hollywood’s view of African American body types.

“…I wanted to talk about it, and that’s what ‘Baby Got Back’ is really about,” he shared. “Now, because the body is not only accepted, it’s expected, I’m not sure that the song would make the same impact it did in ’92.”

“Baby-Baby-Baby” by TLC

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In “Baby-Baby-Baby”, girl group TLC lays down the law of the land when it comes to relationships. In a “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls kind of way, TLC explains that, if you want their love, you have to adhere to a certain set of standards.

“Now you want my love, well, that’s alright / Well, it will be there for you, morning, noon and night / But you gotta be good, and do it right / Ain’t got no time for part-time loving in my life.”

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

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This is a song I’m pretty sure everybody knew in 1992. In The Bodyguard, which came out that year, Houston not only made her acting debut but also had a smash hit with this iconic track. Of course, we have to give Dolly Parton credit for writing this one, but it definitely would not be what it is without Houston’s powerhouse vocals.

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