50 Years Ago Today, Tammy Wynette Scored Her Final No. 1 Hit With a Song Written by Her Secret Admirer (Whom She Later Married)

After a hardscrabble upbringing in rural Mississippi, Tammy Wynette’s adulthood was often just as volatile. Married five times — including a particularly high-profile union with country singer George Jones — she frequently channeled that heartbreak and pain into timeless country classics. Her distinct vocal delivery brought every imaginable shade of human emotions to number-one hits like “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” and “I Don’t Wanna Play House.”

Wynette died at just 55 years old. She left behind a remarkable legacy that included two Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and 20 number-one country singles

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On this day (October 16) in 1976, she reached the top of the charts for a final time with “You And Me”. And while she didn’t write this particular hit, she was its subject.

Tammy Wynette Was a Recent Divorcee

Written by songwriter-producer George Richey and frequent collaborator Billy Sherrill, “You And Me” takes the perspective of a woman longing for one man while in a committed relationship to another.

As I watch him lyin’ next to me / I can feel his heart, it’s beatin’ softly / He just loved me so tenderly / But it should be you and me.

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Tammy Wynette had no way of knowing that those words were about her. When she stepped into the studio in June 1976 to record “You and Me”, Wynette’s split from George Jones was still fresh.

The two married in 1969 after meeting on tour and spent the next six years as country music’s esteemed first couple. However, Jones could never quite overcome his addictions and bad habits, and Wynette filed for divorce in late 1974. It was finalized in January 1975.

A session keyboardist and seasoned songwriter, George Richey co-wrote multiple hits for the couple, including Jones’ “The Grand Tour” and Wynette’s “‘Til I Can Make It on My Own”.

Did the Song Ignite a Spark?

When Tammy Wynette recorded “You and Me”, Richey was still married to his second wife. The song spent two weeks at number one. Meanwhile, Wynette and Richey grew closer. At some point, their relationship transitioned from professional to romantic.

Richey’s second wife filed for divorce in October 1977 when she learned the two were having an affair.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1968, Tammy Wynette Released Her First No. 1 Album—Driven by an Unforgettable Hit Single]

After Wynette wed Richey in July 1978, he assumed responsibility of her career and finances. They remained married until her death on April 6, 1998.

George Richey died on July 31, 2010, at age 74.

Featured image by Andrew Putler/Redferns