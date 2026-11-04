60s Singer Who Scored a No. 1 Hit at Just 17 Years Old Dead at 76

While Steve Ellis found fame with the band Love Affair, the singer also added his talents to other groups like Widowmaker. He even released a solo studio album. But throughout his decades in the spotlight, nothing compared to his legacy with Love Affair. Releasing hits like “Everlasting Love,” “Rainbow Valley,” and “A Day Without Love,” Ellis solidified his position in rock history. But sadly, the famed singer recently passed away at 76.

On October 30, Ellis passed away following complications with a chronic illness. The news of the singer’s passing was first shared on the singer’s Facebook page. “Dear Friends, It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of Steve’s passing. After complications from a chronic illness, Steve peacefully left the world on the evening of October 30, 2026, in the presence of his loved ones. Please feel free to leave your thoughts, memories, or condolences for the family in the comments below. Everlasting Love.”

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Fans did exactly that as the post received thousands of likes. As for the tributes, they included:

“RIP. What a voice. Just 17 when The Love Affair had their first no. 1. One of the great blue-eyed soul singers, his voice lives on.”

“Fantastic music from a very talented guy.I absolutely adore your music it takes me to a happy place every time l hear it. Thank you”

“Stevie Ellis, the first man I fell in love with, obviously from afar, never unfortunately met him, but he will always be my first love and music idol. Sadly gone, but left us Everlasting Love.”

“An amazing artist. I’ve watched the youtube video of Everlasting love so many times. That song and the look of the video has lasted well.Condolences to the family.”

[RELATED: 4 Unforgettable Classic Rock Love Affairs That Inspired the Best Music]

Steve Ellis Felt Like A Carpenter Without An Arm

With each new comment, it showed just how far the singer’s voice reached. And for Ellis, his time with Love Affair eventually came to an end in 1969. But that didn’t stop his popularity from growing. And for musician David Courtney, he didn’t just lose a mentor, but a friend. “I am sad to announce the passing of my long time friend Steve Ellis who left us yesterday. My thoughts are with Val and the family.”

Ellis’ time on the stage came to an end in 2025 when he decided to stop touring. According to the singer, it was due to lung issues. “It’s a bit like being a carpenter and losing your arm.”

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Although Ellis stepped away from the stage, his music continued to reach fans around the world. And while the singer might be gone, his voice lived on through the songs that defined his career.

(Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)