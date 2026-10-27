80s Hitmaker Dubbed the “Most Beloved Pittsburgh Musician of All Time” Dead at 83

As a child, Donnie Iris first fell in love with music while listening to icons like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Marvin Gaye, the Beatles, and more. At the time, Iris only dreamed of finding his way to the stage. But during the early 1960s, that’s exactly what happened. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the hitmaker created a legacy alongside the Jaggerz, Wild Cherry, and the Cruisers. Sadly, after decades in the music industry, Iris passed away at 83.

According to reports, Iris passed away on Monday. Over the last few years, the singer not only continued to perform but also battled bladder cancer. But even with Iris focusing on his health, he never lost that passion to perform. His last show was on September 28 at Citizens Live. And to show just how strong he was, Iris entertained fans after undergoing radiation just a few hours prior.

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Mark Avsec, a longtime friend and keyboardist for Iris, recalled their last show. “He sang like a bird that night. It was the first time on a chair, and he didn’t like that. But the poor guy, the cancer was spreading, and he was in pain, and he really wanted to do that show and be with the people.”

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Donnie Iris Was The “Most Beloved Pittsburgh Musician Of All Time”

Able to fight through the pain, Iris left his legacy on the stage that offered him a lifetime of fame, passion, and creativity. And when it came to Joe Grushecky, the leader of the Iron City Houserockers, there was no musician loved more by the Pittsburgh community than Iris. “For my money, he was the most beloved Pittsburgh musician of all time.”

And for Grushecky, it wasn’t his talent that made him famous. It was the light that Iris brought to every room. “I don’t know anyone who was loved more than Donnie. He just had that warmth about him, and it came through in his performance.”

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Leaving behind albums that included King Cool, Out of the Blue, and Poletown, Iris made sure that his voice would carry on for generations to come. And with fans and fellow artists remembering his decades in music, Pittsburgh didn’t simply lose another rocker. The city lost one of its own.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)