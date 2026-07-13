“A Man of His Word, and God’s Word”: Randy Houser Mourns the Country Icon He Called “The Greatest Man I Ever Knew”

Born and raised in Meridian, Mississippi, Kenneth Rainey Sr. had a lifelong passion for country music. But instead of seeking the spotlight as many do, Rainey Sr. sought to highlight the rising voice in the genre when he became a radio broadcaster. Already having a love for country music, the radio personality helped establish countless singers. Sadly, Rainey Sr. passed away on Monday at 86. With fans sharing their love for the radio host, singer Randy Houser offered a touching tribute, labeling Rainey Sr. the “greatest person” he ever knew.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Houser explained how he never wanted to think about a world without Rainey Sr. Although he knew the day would eventually come, it was better to run from the thought. But on Monday, the singer’s worst reality came true. “The world lost the greatest man I ever knew. I don’t say that just to say it. Truly the greatest person I ever knew.”

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Even before Houser found his footing in the music industry, Rainey Sr. was a constant companion throughout his childhood. “I heard him on the radio every morning while I got ready for school on 970KK, Meridian, MS. He had a special way about him on the radio. He never tried to put on ‘Disc Jockey’ voice. He was 1000% real and the grasp he had on Central MS was undeniable. Ken was a man of his word … and God’s word.”

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While part of Houser’s childhood, it was Rainey Sr. who gave the singer the tools to succeed. “He and his wife Cheryl, took care of me and made sure I never did without anything so I could follow the path I needed to go down to be something. We made many, many trips across interstate 20 and up 65 while listening to classic country and I got to hear story after story of his dealing with all the stars I grew up loving. He knew em all and they all knew him and loved him the same.”

Part of the family, Houser admitted he could write an entire book about the life, legacy, and adventures of Rainey Sr. And while he is gone, the singer promised fans, “Ken Rainey Sr got to meet Jesus early this morning. I’m sure he’s on air up there letting everyone know he has arrived. I’ll miss you buddy.”

With more and more tributes pouring in, one thing became clear. Rainey Sr.’s impact reached far beyond the radio. For decades, he championed country music, supported aspiring artists, and became a trusted voice for listeners way beyond Mississippi. Now his legacy lives on through the artists he supported.

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)