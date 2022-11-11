Aaron Carter’s Management Calls Posthumous Releases ‘Heartless Money Grabs’

Plans for several posthumous releases – an album, a single, and now an unfinished memoir—have surfaced since the passing of Aaron Carter.

Those with Carter’s memory in mind have recently spoken out against such releases, calling them “heartless money grabs” and chalking them up to “attention seeking.”

The day after Carter’s death, an independent album, titled Blacklisted, was released. Producers Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson said the release was a way “to honor him and share his exceptional artistry with his fans around the world as we all mourn his loss.”

Now with the upcoming arrival of Carter’s memoir, the first to criticize the string of posthumous releases was his ex-girlfriend and fellow child star, Hilary Duff, whom he dated as a teen. The New York Post reportedly obtained an exclusive excerpt from the unfinished book which claims the two stars lost their virginity to each other.

Duff responded in a statement, via Billboard, saying, “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

Carter’s management team joined in, thanking Duff for speaking out, and responding: “In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases including an album, a single and now it seems a book.”

The statement from Carter’s management, sent by Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management, thanked fans for their “overwhelming support and kind words,” adding: “This is a time for mourning and reflection, not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.” The Big Umbrella team then called for the removal of the content and asked that “no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

