Academy of Country Music Ushers in New Era With Andy Schuon as CEO

For six years, Damon Whiteside has held the CEO role for the Academy of Country Music. Throughout that time, he helped expand the organization and navigate it during uncertain times. But in March, Whiteside announced he would be stepping down. At the time, the Academy of Country Music sought to find his replacement. And it seems that after Whiteside officially exits the organization, Andy Schuon will help usher in a new era for country music.

Before finding his place at the Academy of Country Music, Schuon proved his ability to handle massive projects. He not only worked in radio, but helped launch networks like MTV2 and REVOLT TV. He also held senior positions at MTV, Warner Bros., Universal Music Group, Ticketmaster, CBS Radio, and VH1.

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A seasoned professional, Schuon was excited for the next chapter of his career. “The most rewarding moments of my career have come from building for the future and embracing innovation while honoring the artists and creative communities that make music so powerful. Throughout every chapter, from radio and television to streaming, digital media and the music business, the constant has been the transformative power of music to bring people together.”

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Andy Schuon Joins The Academy Of Country Music At The Perfect Time

Releasing their own statement, Cris Lacy, a member of the ACM Board of Directors, expressed their commitment to bringing country music to the entire world. “Andy Schuon’s remarkable career reflects a lifelong commitment to innovation, creativity, and serving artists. The ACM Board of Directors are excited to partner with Andy as we continue to strengthen the Academy’s impact, expand its reach, and create even greater value for our members and the country music community.”

Much like Lacy and the rest of the board, Schuon couldn’t agree more. And he believed it was the perfect time. “I see an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the Academy’s impact, deepen engagement with our members, artists, partners and fans while ensuring the organization continues to lead the industry through its next era of growth and innovation and help shape an even brighter future for country music.”

As for Whiteside, he will finish out his role as CEO for the rest of 2026 to help ensure the transition goes smoothly. With Schuon preparing to take over in 2027, the Academy of Country Music is entering a new era.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame)