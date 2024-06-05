Adam LeVine Breaks Silence on His Return to ‘The Voice’ With a Message for His Fellow Coaches

Since 2019, The Voice viewers have chanted, “Bring back Adam!” Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was one of the original coaches on the NBC singing reality competition show, alongside Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera. Levine quickly made a frenemy out of the “God’s Country” singer, and viewers ate it up. Many diehard fans have called for Levine’s return since the “This Love” singer left The Voice behind in 2019. As it turns out, those pleas weren’t falling on deaf ears. Levine will reclaim his big red chair in spring 2025. And the three-time winner is wasting no time getting back into the competitive spirit.

Adam Levine to Fellow Coaches: “I Feel Bad For Other Teams”

The Voice’s season 26 finale is already set in stone, with season 25 winner Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Buble, and Snoop Dogg filling out the red chairs. However, some viewers are now looking ahead to next spring after the show announced its season 27 coaching roster on social media Wednesday (June 5.)

“the OG is back in the building,” The Voice‘s official Instagram account read.

That caption accompanied a reel that kicked off with multiple social media posts from viewers demanding Levine’s return. The last one was from longtime frenemy Blake Shelton, who wrote, “BRING ADAM BACK!!!”

Levine was ready for a break when he left The Voice in 2019 after nine seasons. “I was ready to not be doing it anymore … for a little bit,” the “She Will Be Loved” singer told shock jock Howard Stern. “When it all naturally happened, I was like, ‘Okay, this feels right.’ For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go.”

Now, in a video addressing the show’s followers, Levine assured them he was “well rested” and “ready to go.” “I’m a little nervous,” the hitmaker said, immediately cracking a smile. “I’m not nervous,” he clarified.

Fellow fan favorite John Legend will also return to his big red chair in 2025. CMA host Kelsea Ballerini and GRAMMY-winning crooner Michael Buble round out the roster.

Levine couldn’t resist taunting the competition in his trademark braggadocious fashion. “Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams,” said the “One More Night” singer, wiggling his eyebrows. “Let’s go.”

Some social media users still longed to see Levine reunite with his arch-nemesis, Blake Shelton. “If Blake comes back then it’s gonna be the best show of all time,” one Instagram user wrote.

