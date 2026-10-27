Adam Levine Calls 14-Year-Old ‘Voice’ Contestant a “Revelation” After Remarkable Sia Cover

Two teenagers just gave a performance to remember on The Voice. On the final night of the Battle Round, Kelly Clarkson paired 14-year-old Brooklyn Marie up against 18-year-old Kavi Nyx to cover David Guetta and Sia’s hit, “Titanium.”

In rehearsals, team advisor Ariana DeBose was blown away by Marie’s raw, pure, and innocent nature, while Nyx’s range and unique style stood out.

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For Clarkson, she said the choice would come down to who nailed the performance on the night. Both teens wound up rising to the occasion.

After their remarkable time on stage, Adam Levine remarked that it’s “crazy” how advanced Marie is at just 14.

“When you were hitting those airy, higher notes in your register, it was done so sweetly and beautifully and with so much purity. All in all, a really great job,” Levine said. “Brooklyn, I think you were the revelation for me today, but Kavi you did also a great job.”

Queen Latifah was also impressed. She even asked Marie, “How do you simply sing like that and hit those notes at 14?”

“I don’t know, man,” Levine marveled. “You should’ve seen me at 14. I was a mess.”

Queen Latifah got back to her comments, telling the teen, “I’m sure you’re growing and learning, but where you’re at right now is so wonderful.”

The entertainer was also a fan of Nyx, particularly how she integrated her own vibe into the song.

Kelly Clarkson’s 14-Year-Old Contestant Continues on The Voice

Riley Green went on to echo the other coaches, before Clarkson spoke about the two performers, whom she called the “most unique singers on my team.”

In Marie’s case, it was her pure, angelic nostalgia that stood out, while Nyx impressed with her richness and sexiness.

“Either way I’m going to work with you afterwards, so let’s keep that in mind,” Clarkson told both teens, before selecting Marie as the winner of the battle.

“It was hard to pick, but Brooklyn has this sound that is so pure that breaks your heart in the best of ways. It’s really special,” Clarkson said. “She’s so young. She’s a sponge. It’s so fun to watch younger artists grow in front of your eyes.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC

