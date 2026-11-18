Heading into the 2026 CMA Awards, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves led the field with a total of 21 nominations. For Langley, she was not only nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, but she managed to snag a spot in the highly sought-after Entertainer of the Year category. But what does it take to receive a nomination from the Country Music Association? Although being a top name like Langley helped, here are all the details about who gets a say in the next Entertainer of the Year.

Looking at the numbers, in 2026, the Country Music Association housed nearly 7,000 active members. Those members were the ones who got a vote in tonight’s awards. Those members consisted of singers, producers, journalists, songwriters, and even band members. The main stipulation was that only individuals could vote, not entire companies.

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Now, how does one become a member of the Country Music Association? Besides hitting the stage, a person needed to have a career in country music. That included “Advertising, marketing, and communications, affiliated, artist, composer, consumption (satellite, digital streaming, radio), entertainment services, musician, personal manager, producer/engineer/studio, publisher/PRO, record label/label services/distribution, talent agent, talent buyer/promoter, touring personnel, venue.”

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The CMA Awards Voting Process And Annual Dues

If accepted by the Country Music Association, the person needed to pay an annual membership fee of just $100. Once dues were paid, the voting started. The first nomination round started over the summer. Each member could nominate one person per category. From there, the Top 20 artists and projects from the round moved forward to the next phase.

In the second round of voting, a member held five votes per category. Much like the first round, at the end of voting, the five artists with the most votes moved to the final phase – The Winners Round.

During the final round, each active member received a ballot that consisted of the singers and projects still in the running. Although casting their final single vote, the members wouldn’t see the results until the CMA Awards. Once voting was complete, the selection was sent to a third-party company, Deloitte & Touche LLP, for counting.

For artists like Langley, Lambert, and Musgraves, receiving a CMA nomination was already a major accomplishment. But behind every nomination stood thousands of industry professionals who believed their work deserved recognition. And because of that, Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The event will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)