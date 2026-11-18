When the CMA Awards announced it would be hosting a special tribute to Dolly Parton, fans praised the idea. Hoping to see some of the biggest names in the genre cover classic hits like “9 to 5” sounded like a proper farewell to the Queen of Country Music. To make it even better, fans won’t have to wait too long for the tribute. According to Lainey Wilson, the CMA Awards will kick off the event with a tribute to Dolly. Although not the first singer to receive a tribute, only Dolly could set the tone for the biggest night in country music.

As for what fans can expect from the tribute, the producers were keeping it somewhat of a secret. It’s unclear if Wilson was supposed to reveal the opening act. But as the host, she believed she had a little power. And when discussing the idea of opening the CMA Awards with a Dolly tribute, Wilson insisted, “I think the only appropriate way to do that is to start the entire show off with a tribute to Dolly. I mean, no amount of honoring will be enough for that lady and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she’s done for me personally.”

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Although fans will have to wait until Wednesday to see how the CMA Awards plan to celebrate Dolly, Wilson promised an opening unlike any other. And besides Dolly being a national treasure, Wilson considered her a friend. “There’s been so many times where I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could call Dolly and talk to her about this.’ But the truth is I feel like she’s still here.”

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What Lainey Wilson Plans On Celebrating At The CMA Awards

Throughout Dolly’s career, she wrote more than 3,000 songs that included “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You.” She also snagged nearly a dozen Grammy Awards. But even with Dolly being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Wilson believed her greatest gift to the world was herself.

“At the end of the day, they weren’t talking about how many Grammys she won and how many accolades she had and how many CMA awards she had. They talked about what kind of person she was, and I think we all need to strive for that right there.”

And for fans ready for a full-blown country celebration, Wilson shared the theme of the evening. “Country music has changed a lot over the past 60 years, but the thing that has stayed the same is how it makes people feel, and that’s what we’re celebrating.”

Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The awards will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)