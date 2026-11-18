The biggest night in country music is officially here. In just a few hours, some of country music’s top stars will walk the red carpet for the 60th Annual CMA Awards. Heading into the evening, Ella Langley looked to extend her dominance of the genre as she scored nine nominations. They included Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and the prize of the night – Entertainer of the Year. But even before kicking off the awards, it appeared that the Country Music Association went ahead and started handing out awards.

Making the announcement on Good Morning America, Lara Spencer shared the exciting news from Nashville’s Honky Tonk Central. Wanting to get fans excited about tonight’s celebration, Spencer announced that Langley had won the award for Music Video of the Year. Her first award of the day came thanks to “Choosin’ Texas.” But Spencer didn’t stop there.

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Aside from kickstarting what might be a historic night for Langley, Spencer also offered fans a glimpse into the Bridgestone Arena. With final preparations underway, Lainey Wilson was already excited to kick off the ceremony with a special tribute to the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. But again, before taking the stage, Langley wasn’t the only one winning some hardware.

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Langley found herself with a chance to take home another award before the CMAs when Spencer highlighted the Musical Event of the Year category. Looking at the nominees, they included:

A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert)

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green

“McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

Making the list twice, Morgan Wallen took home the award, but not for his collaboration with Langley. The Musical Event of the Year went to his work with Eric Church, HARDY, and Tim McGraw on “McArthur.”

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Just a taste of what fans can expect from tonight’s celebration, don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The event will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.



(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)