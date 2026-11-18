With a career dating back to the late 1960s, Sammy Kershaw witnessed the genre he loved change several times over the decades. During that time, he charted more than two dozen hits like “Anywhere but Here” and “Haunted Heart.” Always believing that he would be part of country music forever, he found himself in an interesting situation when the CMA Awards denied him and his wife a chance to walk the red carpet. That decision led to a mountain of backlash from fans. And now, with the CMA Awards offering an invitation, will Kershaw attend?

Even after the organization apologized for the mishap and promised Kershaw a spot on the red carpet, the hitmaker shared his thoughts about attending the CMA Awards. For some, it would make sense if he decided to skip the celebration. But Kershaw wasn’t one to hold grudges. Sharing a message on Instagram, he wrote, “It’s been a week since so many of you began making your voices heard, and the outpouring of love and support has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

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As for his final decision on walking the red carpet at the CMA Awards, Kershaw revealed, “After a lot of thought and prayer, Mendy and I have decided to accept the CMA’s invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards. I think about Dolly, Loretta, George Jones, Charley Pride, and so many others who gave their hearts, voices, and lives to country music.”

[RELATED: 27 Years After Alan Jackson Defended George Jones at the CMA Awards, the Songwriter Behind “Choices” Weighs In on Sammy Kershaw Debate]

Will Rodney Atkins Walk The Red Carpet After Being Denied By The CMA Awards?

While a happy ending for Kershaw, he wasn’t the only country singer who found himself on the outside of the CMA Awards. Rodney Atkins expressed his feelings for the organization when he didn’t receive an invitation. Just like Kershaw, Atkins spent years dedicating his life to country music. He never imagined a time when the CMA Awards would forget about his legacy.

The CMA Awards spent the last two weeks mending their relationship with the country music greats. Not only did they reach out to Kershaw, but the organization also opened a dialogue with Atkins. That conversation included an invitation. But will he follow in Kershaw’s steps and attend?

Releasing his own statement, Atkins announced, “After some good conversations between our team and the CMA, Rose and I have decided we’ll be walking the red carpet and attending this year’s awards.”

Besides sharing his excitement, Atkins thanked the CMA Awards for making it right. “I’m grateful to the CMA for hearing us out, and I can’t thank y’all enough for all the love and support. Once again, you reminded me just how powerful country music fans can be when they speak up.”

With both Kershaw and Atkins attending, don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The ceremony will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Stagecoach)