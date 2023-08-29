Fan Thanks Adele for Coming to His Defense During Vegas Show

There are many ways to enjoy a concert. Some prefer to sit and casually listen while others are up out of their chair, dancing and singing along to their favorite artists. Both should be acceptable, but according to the security at Adele’s Las Vegas residency, only the former is allowed.

During one of her most recent Weekends With Adele shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one fan was clearly enjoying his time at the show – much to some of the other audience members and security’s dismay. After being told to sit down repeatedly, Adele herself finally came to the rescue shouting from the stage.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up,” Adele asked from the stage (quote via Billboard). “What’s going on with him?”

Adele then decreed that the fan be left alone for the remainder of the show. “They won’t bother you again, my darling,” she added. “Enjoy the show.”

After Adele’s act of kindness, the fan took to social media to express gratitude for the “Easy on Me” singer.

“Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me so that I could live your concert as it should be,” fan Juan Lastra wrote on TikTok along with footage from the night. “I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see the most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten,” he continued. “I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me.”

The fan then commented on the anger from the crowd.

“I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes,” the caption continued. “I did not have time for them haters.”

Check out the footage from the night as well as his statement below.

