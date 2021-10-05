Adele Readies Long-Anticipated Return LP with Teaser Clip of New Single “Easy On Me”

On Tuesday, October 5, Adele revealed a promising sign that she will soon return with a new album when the world needs her the most.

An Instagram clip features the Grammy Award-winning artist pushing a cassette tape into her car stereo. Gentle piano, characteristic of her previous work begins to play as she drives off with the windows down. The caption suggests that she will release the full song, titled “Easy On Me” on October 15.

The single is the first sign of life from the global phenom since the release of her third LP, 25 in 2015. Beyond the teaser clip announcing the forthcoming single, other cryptic evidence that point in the same direction. Admist rumors of a long-anticipated follow-up from Adele, mysterious billboards with the number 30 have gone up around the world. To date, her discography has reflected major milestones. The titles of her award-winning albums represent her age at the time she began working on them — 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011, and 2015’s 25. Now 33-years old, age 30 seems like a reasonable assumption as to when her work on the fourth LP began.

Another of these mysterious number 30, but now on a billboard instead of a projection 🤔



I saw it in Camden Street, in Dublin, this morning.



What do you think this is about?#Adele #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/qYZEPJRn5E — André 👁⚡🌈 (@andrepache_co) October 2, 2021

The forthcoming project — presumably titled 30 will be Adele’s first as part of the Sony imprint. According to Fortune, the artist inked a $130 million deal with Sony’s Columbia Records following her last release in 2016. At the time, Adele’s signature marked the biggest record deal ever awarded to a British artist and any female singer — beating out Robbie Williams and Whitney Houston respectively.

Earlier this week, Adele’s social media accounts swapped out her previous profile pictures for a simple, blue-ish abstract design. At a closer glance, fans matched the imagery to the background of the billboards that boasted the number 30. Adele’s website was also given a new look, prompting visitors to sign up for newsletter updates. Adele’s website was updated in a similar style, with buttons encouraging visitors to sign up for newsletter updates.

Sign up for Adele’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on the anticipated release on her website.