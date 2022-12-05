Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel a second show of their Las Vegas residency as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed illness.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” Aerosmith posted on Dec. 2, prior to the first show cancellation. Initially, the band said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” but were forced to cancel their next show scheduled for Dec. 5.

“Unfortunately tomorrow’s show, Monday, December 5, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled,” wrote the band in a follow-up statement on Dec. 4. “We sincerely apologize.”

Tyler, 74, also issued an update on his health on social media. “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest,” said Tyler. “There is no where we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.”

Both canceled concerts were part of Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Dependent on Tyler’s health, it’s unclear whether the band’s upcoming shows on Dec. 8 and 11 will go ahead as planned.

Aerosmith was initially set to kick off their 2022 residency in Las Vegas in the summer of 2022 but rescheduled the dates when Tyler entered rehab.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked hard on his sobriety for many years,” wrote the band at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

For decades, Tyler has been open about his issues with addiction. His Aerosmith bandmates Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton first helped him get sober with an intervention in 1988.

“There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me,” shared Tyler in a 2019 interview. “They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over. So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation.”

Tyler added, “But today, because of that moment, I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

Throughout 2022, the band has been celebrating its 50th anniversary, including a performance in their hometown of Boston at Fenway Park on Sept. 8. Tyler also recently joined Eminem on stage for a performance during the rapper’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy