Blake Shelton Wants Neal McCoy to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton already has a replacement in mind once he retires as a coach on The Voice. On Dec. 2, Shelton called out country artist Neal McCoy as his suggested successor.

“Y’all know that next spring ‘The Voice’ season 23 will be my last,” wrote Shelton in his post. “So I’d like to throw [Neal McCoy’s] hat in the ring as my replacement. Can I get an amen?”

Shelton, who was one of the four original coaches on The Voice, along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine, when it premiered on NBC in 2011, received positive feedback from fans who agreed with his recommendation for a new, country Voice coach.

Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy's hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 2, 2022

McCoy, who had a number of hits in the 1990s, including “No Doubt About It” and “Wink,” even went on social media to express his excitement over Shelton’s public endorsement of him.

“How cool is this?” wrote the 64-year-old country singer, who released his most recent album You Don’t Know Me in 2016.

Throughout his tenure as a coach, Shelton has had eight wins from his team through the previous season 21, and 15 artists who he’s coached had songs hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. Original coach Green left the show after season 5, and Aguilera left after season 10, while Levine remained through season 16 before leaving the show in 2019.

How Cool is This????!!!!! https://t.co/Q8pUik9s9f — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) December 3, 2022

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” said Shelton when he first revealed his departure from the show. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Shelton added, “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Joining Shelton during his last season on the show will be new coaches Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan, alongside returning coach Kelly Clarkson and host Carson Daly.

Photo: Art Streiber / NBC