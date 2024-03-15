Oak Ridge Boys Mourn the Death of Longtime Guitarist’s Mother

The Oak Ridge Boys are in mourning. The band shared a tribute to the mother of longtime bandmate Don Carr, who recently passed away.

Taking to X, the band expressed their love and appreciation for Phyllis Carr. The group also shared her obituary as well. They wrote, “Our guitar player for a few decades Donnie Guitar Carr’s mom has gone home to be with Jesus … we all loved mama Carr … until the day.”

Our guitar player for a few decades Donnie Guitar Carr’s mom has gone home to be with Jesus … we all loved mama Carr … until the day https://t.co/hmyv7CJhDF — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 13, 2024

In response to the news, several fans offered their condolences to Carr. One person wrote, “Praying for this precious family. It’s not an easy thing. Lost my mom at Thanksgiving. Miss her every minute of the day but I wouldn’t want her back as sick as she was. She has a new body and no suffering.”

Another wrote, “Prayers for the family.”

Another person commented, “Sorry to hear the sad news. Always enjoyed seeing Momma Carr. She raised a terrific son.”

Don Carr in Oak Ridge Boys

Born in 1935, Phyllis passed away on Friday, March 8th. She was 88 years old. Her obituary didn’t reveal a cause of death. Phyllis was married for 49 years, had two children, and one grandchild. Her obituary described her as “a positive, outgoing, people-person who ‘never met a stranger.’ She endlessly supported and encouraged her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. She loved attending live music shows and concerts, especially seeing her son playing with the Oak Ridge Boys.”

It continued, “Phyllis was the family matriarch and loved to travel to reunite with extended family; sharing stories with them and bringing stories back to share with her local family. She greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and spread joy with her infectious laugh, two of her many wonderful qualities that will not be forgotten.”

Don Carr first joined the Oak Ridge Boys in 1991. Since then, he performed annually 10 shows per year playing across North America. Carr also previously performed for U.S. presidents at the White House. As he explained, “Throw a dart at a map of the U.S. and wherever it hits, I’ve played there.” Additionally, he appeared on several Oak Ridge Boys albums including Colors, From the Heart, A Gospel Journey, and Live.

Additionally, he also appeared with the band in several television appearances. He starred on Oak Ridge Boys Live From Las Vegas. The Oakridge Boys completed their farewell tour last year. Fans of the band offered their thoughts and prayers.

