AI Helped Give Randy Travis His Voice Back—Now He’s Releasing His First Original Album in Nearly Two Decades

With his career dating back to the late 1970s, Randy Travis had no interest in retiring from music or the road. But in 2013, his life drastically changed when he suffered a stroke. That single moment led to years of rehab and recovery. Although Travis continues to share his love for music and support the next generation of country singers, the legend wasn’t finished with his own career just yet. After nearly two decades, Travis announced he would be releasing new music on July 10.

Whatever plans fans had for this weekend just went out the window. With Travis on the verge of releasing new music, fans are eager to hear his voice once again. But the announcement also brought a few questions. Especially when it came to the country singer using AI on the songs. It only made sense given he recorded “Where That Came From” and “Horses in Heaven” with the help of AI.

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But according to Travis, the collection of new songs had no signature from AI. Instead, it was a collection of songs he recorded before his stroke and never released. Digging deep into the vault for the songs, on Friday, July 10, Travis will return to the airwaves with “Fish On.”

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Randy Travis Overcome With Gratitude Over New Album

The time couldn’t be better since 2026 marked 40 years since Travis released his debut album, Storms of Life. Discussing the new project, the singer, with help from his wife, said, “Sharing the love of music for decades with listeners of all ages has been an honor of mine. I feel extremely blessed. Earlier this week, as we announced my new album and played some of the songs for the children and families at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, I was reminded of my reason for doing it.”

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Although songs from the past, Travis admitted that the lyrics brought him a great deal of appreciation. “Gratitude and appreciation welled up as emotions I didn’t expect when stories were shared about a particular song’s impact on their lives. I hope these dusted-off songs from the vault touch folks the same old way.”

For fans who have waited years to hear new music from Travis, the release is more than just another album. It’s a rare opportunity to experience songs from one of country music’s most influential voices.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)