Alan Jackson Opens up About His Illustrious Career and the Major Reason He’s “Thinking About Hanging It up Full-Time”

For over four decades, Alan Jackson serenaded country music fans all over the world as he released more than 20 studio albums. And that doesn’t count his Christmas or gospel albums. Holding numerous awards over the years, the country star is a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. And at 65 years old, Jackson looks to hit the road again for his Last Call: One More for the Road tour which will kick off in August and run until May 2025. With fans excited to see Jackson on the stage once again, the singer explained how it might be his last time.

Videos by American Songwriter

While navigating his career in music, Jackson also nurtured a marriage and fatherhood at the same time. But with the singer wanting to spend more time with his wife, children, and grandkids, he posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, explaining the possibility of retiring. He said, “I’ve been touring for over 30 years, you know, played everywhere in the country and parts of the world.” He added how he “had a wonderful career, and getting into my twilight years, and all my daughters are grown, and I got one grandchild and one on the way.”

Alan reminisces about his touring years and cherishing more time with his family. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋 in a city near you!



Watch the full story: https://t.co/GEg9xGBHho



Secure your #LastCallWithAlan tickets now:… pic.twitter.com/a9s1o9V1pB — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) June 27, 2024

Knowing what is important to him, Jackson concluded how he wanted to spend more time at home and “don’t want to be away like I had to be in my younger days, and I don’t tour as much now as I did 10 years ago. But I think it’s getting time to start thinking about hanging it up full-time.”

[RELATED: Alan Jackson Set To Received Prestigious Kris Kristofferson Honor at 2024 Nashville Songwriter Awards]

Alan Jackson Struggles With Chronic Neuropathy Condition

Although wanting to spend more time with his loved ones, back in 2021, Jackson revealed he suffered from a chronic neuropathy condition that affected his ability to walk. He said, “Most of my fans know I have a degenerative health condition that effects my legs and arms and my mobility that I got from my daddy and it’s getting worse.”

Always wanting to put on a great show, Jackson insisted, “So, it makes me more uncomfortable on stage, and I just have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I’m unable to do the job like I want to.”

While discussing ending his career, the country legend produced a legacy that is sure to echo throughout country music for decades to come.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)