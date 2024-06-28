From ‘The Voice’ Coach to ‘American Idol’? New Name Floated as Katy Perry’s Replacement

More than a month has passed since Katy Perry gave her farewell performance on the American Idol stage. The “Woman’s World” singer exited the show after seven seasons as a judge. Since Perry announced her departure in February, much of the online discourse has centered around who will fill her chair next year for season 23. Some new speculation points to Alicia Keys possibly being up for the job. The Wrap recently listed Keys among the potential solutions to fill Perry’s vacant seat.



Keys hasn’t been a hot name amid the ongoing search for Perry’s replacement. However, she is someone who could make sense—especially since she already has a coaching stint with another singing reality competition show under her belt.



Alicia Keys Has Already Been a Judge on ‘The Voice,’ Is American Idol Next?

There isn’t much Alicia Keys hasn’t done by this point. The “Girl on Fire” singer was just 15 when she signed with Columbia Records. (And she still managed to graduate as valedictorian of her high school class at 16.) Today, she is one of the world’s best-selling artists and has a trophy case full of GRAMMY Awards (16, to be exact.) As if that weren’t impressive enough, Keys recently produced a Tony Award-nominated jukebox musical based on her life story.

What’s more, Alicia Keys has experience judging singing reality competition shows. The “No One” singer joined Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on The Voice‘s season 11 coaching panel. Keys returned to her big red chair the next season, taking home the season 12 title with artist Chris Blue.

The R&B songstress hasn’t held a coaching position since 2018, when she placed second with team member Britton Buchanan on season 14 of The Voice. But she would definitely bring both the necessary institutional knowledge and musical talent to American Idol.

So Who Will Replace Katy Perry?

Season 23 of American Idol likely won’t air until next year. As of now, judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are expected to return, leaving only Katy Perry’s chair vacant. If Bryan and Richie have any inside information on Perry’s replacement, they haven’t shared it publicly. So if not Alicia Keys, then who?

Season 22 mentor Meghan Trainor has been campaigning hard to replace Katy Perry. The GRAMMY winner called being an Idol judge her ” ultimate bucket list dream.” What’s more, she has a current judge’s endorsement.

“She doesn’t take herself too serious, she has fun with her music,” Luke Bryan told E! News. “So, yeah, that’d be great.”

