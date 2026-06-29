Alan Jackson Saved the “Perfect Country Song” for the Perfect Farwell

The end of an era. On Saturday, Alan Jackson took the stage one last time in Nashville. Returning to the city that helped grow his career, the singer celebrated his legacy with the Last Call: One More For The Road event. The concert included more than Jackson as Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and more took part in the historic moment. And while the concert produced more than a few memorable performances, nothing compared to when Jackson serenaded the audience with “Drive (For Daddy Gene).”

Over the last several months, country music has prepared to honor the career that Jackson forged over four decades. Throughout that time, the singer not only won numerous awards but was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. And there to induct him was none other than Loretta Lynn. He followed that induction by entering the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

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Alan Jackson’s last performance of Drive.



IMO, it’s a perfect country song. pic.twitter.com/xpkC1pMsUz — Jordan Powell (@Smuphy) June 28, 2026

Having crossed nearly every major milestone, Jackson looked to enjoy a simpler life. But before leaving the stage, he gifted fans a performance of “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” that served as the perfect farewell. And thankfully, while every fan couldn’t make it, the performance was shared on social media.

[RELATED: Late Country Icon’s Family Remembers Her Prophetic Words To Alan Jackson Following His Final Encore]

Alan Jackson’s Inspiration For “Drive (For Daddy Gene)”

Back in January 2002, Jackson promoted his album, Drive. Releasing his second single from the album, “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” the song struck a chord with fans as it climbed the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it finished in the Top 30.

Aside from the charts, the song brought Jackson a few accolades, including Best Music Video at the Country Music Awards. But even with the praise and accolades that followed the song, Jackson kept the lyrics close because of the subject matter.

In January 2000, Jackson sadly lost his father, Eugene Jackson. Wanting to honor his father, Jackson sought to write a song about the man who raised him. But he found that difficult. “My daddy died a few years ago, and I wanted to write something for him. I tried a couple of times, and I always ended up writing some sad dying song. I wanted to write something nice.”

Admitting that his father was a man of few words, Jackson added, “Daddy didn’t say much, but one of the things he really gave me is my love for cars, and this whole song is a bunch of facts, really.”

While more than 26 years have passed since his father’s death, Jackson made sure that when he took the stage one last time, his father was there.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)