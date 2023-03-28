Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain Added to CMT Music Awards Roster

Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and Alanis Morissette have been added to the lineup at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for a series of collaborations with some of country music’s brightest new female acts.

Stefani is teaming up with Carly Pearce for a world premiere collaboration, marking their first time performing onstage together. Rocker Morissette will join forces with Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Morgan Wade and Madeline Edwards for a special performance celebrating the 10-year anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country. This marks Morissette’s CMT Awards debut, as she performs her signature hit “You Oughta Know” alongside the Next Women of Country members. Pop superstar Stefani is no stranger to country music, as she and husband Blake Shelton have topped the country charts twice with their duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Twain will be honored with the Equal Play Award, which is given to “an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.” Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell are the previous recipients of the award.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will co-host the CMT Awards live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (April 2). Shelton, Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Wilson, Darius Rucker and Cody Johnson are among the previously announced performers. Brown will also take the stage with his wife Katelyn Brown for the debut TV performance of their hit duet, “Thank God.” Rising stars Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will all appear on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the broadcast.

Wilson has four nominations, making her the most-nominated act of the night. Voting has closed for all categories, except the biggest category, Video of the Year, which will remain open until the end of the show.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

