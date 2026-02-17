‘American Idol’ Contestant Arrests Luke Bryan for Giving “Too Many Nos”—And Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie Love It

Julia Sienna is putting Luke Bryan in his place. During the final night of auditions on American Idol, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood grew annoyed with Bryan for his tough judgments.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout the night, Bryan passed on many contestants, telling one that his performance was “very 15 years old to me” and informing another that they “weren’t all the way in control.”

Bryan insisted that a third contestant “ain’t all the time great,” and told a fourth that “it felt like you had a bunch of Benadryl before you walked in here.”

“I think this year, Luke has kind of taken on the role of being maybe a little tougher than in seasons past,” Underwood told the cameras. “He’s been tougher this season. He was saying no to everybody. Luke was just grumpy.”

“Luke is absolutely out of his mind,” Richie agreed. “In fact, I can go one step further. He’s crazy.”

Bryan tried to defend himself, explaining, “I’m trying to make these kids nervous and understand that it’s tough out there.”

Underwood was not convinced, though, telling him, “You’re a grumpy old man.”

Julia Sienna Arrests Luke Bryan on American Idol

Bryan’s run of nos came to an end when Sienna, a 20-year-old special officer, entered the audition room.

“I heard you gave too many nos. Is that true?” she asked the country star. “Unfortunately, that is a violation of code Idol 26.”

With that, Sienna handcuffed Bryan, who asked if she planned to let him go.

“It depends if you give me a yes or not,” she quipped, before beginning her performance of Connie Talbot’s “I Would.”

While Bryan assured Sienna that he “loved” her performance, she decided to keep him locked up for the time being.

“I love you. I feel like you are such a fantastic representation of every woman,” Underwood said. “You come in, you’re strong, you’re gorgeous, you have strength in your voice, and then you have these beautiful notes at the top that are very soft and pretty. It’s all the things wrapped into one and I love that very much.”

Richie agreed, telling the singer, “I love your voice. You’ve got substance in there. You’ve got natural abilities.”

After Sienna earned three yeses, Underwood instructed her to “release the prisoner.” Sienna did just that, and Bryan told her, “With full mobility, welcome to Hollywood Week.”

Speaking to the cameras after her audition, Sienna joked, “Hopefully arresting Luke set him straight and he’ll be willing to give everyone a yes as well.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

