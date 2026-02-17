Teenager Cries Over the Opportunity to Represent His Appalachian Hometown With Bluegrass Music on ‘American Idol’

Landon Hughes is proud of where he’s from. During the 19-year-old college soccer player’s audition for American Idol, he expressed pride in his Appalachian hometown.

Videos by American Songwriter

“As Appalachians, we have a very unique experience in life. I used to hate home growing up,” he admitted. “… When I first moved out of Kentucky, started playing college soccer, I started missing home.”

As he became homesick, Hughes turned to music, specifically bluegrass music, to get him through.

“Every time I hear it, it transports me back… home,” he said. “Bluegrass made me realize I took Appalachia for granted for many years when I lived there, and now I’ve changed.”

“I’m here 100 percent to represent Appalachia. When I play the music, that’s the sound of home. When they see me, that’s the look of home,” Hughes added. “I walk with it every day. I carry dirt from home on my boots. I carry home with me. I carry it here to American Idol, because I’m proud of it. I genuinely appreciate this audition more than a lot of people will ever know.”

With that, Hughes performed The Stanley Brothers’ “Little Maggie” in impressive fashion.

Landon Hughes Earns His Golden Ticket

“You made me happy,” Underwood told the teen, before expressing concern over how he’d fare in a competition that requires contestants to try out other genres.

It was a worry Richie shared, though he told Hughes, “You’re old school as you can be. I like your vibe.”

Bryan, meanwhile, said he was “a little skeptical” about Hughes’ vocals. Underwood, though, wanted to give him a chance.

“I feel like you deserve a chance to prove yourself,” she said, “but if you should make it through, you’ll have to work on your delivery and pulling us in and some of the softer tones, just really emoting.”

All three judges decided to give Hughes his ticket to Hollywood Week, which prompted the teen to break out in tears.

“Thank you. This means the world to me,” Hughes said as he cried. “For so long, I was afraid of kind of exploring who I was and where I was from. I can finally be who I am and be proud of it.”

“Don’t be afraid,” Richie advised.

Speaking to the cameras with his Golden Ticket in hand, Hughes said, “I know my audition wasn’t perfect, but I appreciate you giving me the confidence that I need, giving me the ability to change my life. This has my heart. It’s everything. I’m very proud to take this ticket back home.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless