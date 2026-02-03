‘American Idol’ Contestant Brings Her Famous Aunt Along to Her Audition for the Show

Carmen Lorell Martin brought a special guest with her to her American Idol audition. The 20-year-old nanny from California showed up to her Nashville tryout alongside her aunt, Britani Bateman.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bateman is best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. On the Bravo series, Bateman’s on-and-off relationship with Jared Osmond—the nephew of Donny Osmsond—is frequently discussed.

On Idol‘s Feb. 2 episode, though, Bateman’s sole focus was advocating for her niece, of whom she said, “She is music. She radiates music out of her pores.”

Martin was grateful for Bateman’s support, telling the cameras, “Britani has always been a very big mentor to me to get out there. She has her own spotlight. She’s living out her dream. That’s why I’m here too.”

On RHOSLC, Bateman has become known for tapping her glass and making announcements of varying import. She channeled that energy on Idol when she walked into the audition with a wine glass, which she tapped with a knife before declaring, “I have an announcement!”

Before making her announcement, though, Bateman questioned judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

“Do you know me?” she asked. “I’m Britani. Britani Bateman.”

The judges were clearly not familiar, as crickets were the only response to Bateman’s inquiry. The reality star didn’t let her deter her, and instead turned the focus to her niece.

“This is not about me,” Bateman said. “This is about my amazing, gorgeous, perfect niece who you’re about to hear. It’s insane.”

Underwood couldn’t continue the moment without quipping, “If we don’t have good things to say she has a knife. She has a weapon.”

Carmen Lorell Martin Gets Her Golden Ticket on American Idol

Regardless, the audition continued on with Martin performing Ty Myers’ “Thought It Was Love” on the piano.

Afterwards, Underwood complimented Marin’s “really pretty” voice and “really great” range, but encouraged the singer to employ more “oomph” in her songs.

Martin decided to do just that by performing another song, Smash‘s “Let Me Be Your Star,” alongside her famous aunt.

“Runs in the family!” Underwood proclaimed after the performance.

“We just gotta get you to cut loose a little bit,” Bryan said. “I think the piano is forcing you to be very proper.”

Next, Richie noted, “I think the only way she’s going to understand this thing called roughing up is to put her in a brawl. The only way to put you in a brawl is to say yes, so you can go to the next level and meet the rest of this crazy class.”

Underwood agreed, stating, “I think your voice has definitely earned you a yes, but I want to see some fire.”

“I can show it,” Martin assured.

Taking Bateman’s knife and glass, Bryan made an announcement of his own: Martin had secured her Golden Ticket to Hollywood Week.

“I think today I played it really safe,” Martin told the cameras, “but they will see the fire inside me and they will see me roar.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

