Teen Who Luke Bryan Previously Predicted Could Win ‘American Idol’ Returns to the Show After Dropping Out Due to Mental Health Concerns

Julián Kalel is ready for his moment on American Idol. During the show’s Feb. 2 episode, the 19-year-old Texas college student auditioned for Idol for the second time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last year, during an unaired audition, Kalel impressed judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood with a performance of his original song, “Surrender.”

Afterwards, the judges praised him as “a straight up star,” with Bryan even stating, “He may win this thing.”

“The things that the judges told me, I felt like my life was changing in that moment,” Kalel said. “It was one of the greatest moments of my life.”

However, after earning his Golden Ticket, Kalel decided not to continue forward on the show.

“There were shared concerns about my ability to balance a journey like American Idol and my mental health,” he said, before opening up about his struggles.

“I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression my freshman year of high school, but I’d been struggling with those feelings for a big part of my life,” Kalel said. “… For me, anxiety is like a big wave crashing on you and you just drown. I was questioning the value of my life.”

Julián Kalel Makes His Triumphant American Idol Return

To work through those emotions, Kalel uses music as his “lifeline.” Doing so, he said, helps to keep him “grounded.”

“I had so much to smile about with my audition, and I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t give this another shot,” he said. “I’m just hoping that whatever I’m doing just reflects the message of not giving up, and, most importantly, to not be defined by your struggles, but your strengths. I choke up just thinking about it, because I’m very lucky to be here and life is a gift.”

After hearing Kalel’s story, Richie told the teen, “For you to come back out here and try this, we are very happy and proud of you.”

This time around, Kalel decided to play “Lone Guitar,” a song he wrote “at a very dark time in my life where I was at a crossroads of deciding whether to give up or keep going.”

“I found that it’s as simple as, stay one more day,” he said. “That’s the message.”

American Idol Judges Praise Julián Kalel

Kalel once again wowed the judges with his audition, which prompted Richie to tell the teen, “You were born enough.”

“Everything about you is just honest,” Underwood said. “You organize your thoughts and your feelings into song in a way that comes across so real. That is something that’s needed. Very much.”

Bryan agreed, stating, “You got the magic. I think that you’re incredible. You have all the skills and tools of a great singer. I’m so glad your back.”

Once again, all three judges voted to send Kalel through to Hollywood Week with a Golden Ticket.

“I just felt understood,” Kalel said. “I felt seen for the artist that I try to be.”

He added, “I want to spread my message. You are loved. Everyone is born enough.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. In life-threatening situations, call 911.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

