‘American Idol’ Delays Announcement of Top 12 in Unprecedented Move

American Idol still has 14 hopefuls for one more week. At the top of the March 30 episode of the show—the first live staging of the season—host Ryan Seacrest narrowed the field down from 20 to 14.

Videos by American Songwriter

America voted those 14 through based on the Top 20 performances in Hawaii, which aired over the previous two weeks.

After the 14 were set, those lucky contestants moved on to their first live performances of the season. During Songs of Faith week, the contestants lifted their voices in inspiring songs.

Afterwards, America voted live to determine the Top 12 of the season. Or so they thought.

Instead of revealing the Top 12, after the performances, Seacrest announced that an “unprecedented” amount of votes—10 million to be exact—rolled in and made it impossible to tabulate the results in time.

“We will not be announcing the elimination tonight,” he said. “First time it’s ever happened. Believe me, I’ve been here every night. We want to make sure we get every vote counted.”

Now, Seacrest will reveal the Top 12 at the top of next week’s episode.

After the episode, fans can get even more Idol by tuning into the show’s official podcast, which is hosted by Danielle Fishel. The podcast will explore the performances everyone’s talking about and offer exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques.

Next week, the contestants will compete in the Judges’ Song Contest, where they’ll perform ’90s hits secretly picked by Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, or Carrie Underwood.

During the episode, stars of ABC’s TGIF ’90s lineup will hang with the hopefuls in the lounge as America votes for the Top 11.

Read on to see the Songs of Faith performances from American Idol‘s Top 14 of season 24.

American Idol‘s Songs of Faith Performances

Keyla Richardson — “Jireh” by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Jesse Findling — “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts

Lucas Leon — “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake

Daniel Stallworth — “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor

Philmon Lee — “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Rae — “Up To The Mountain” by Patty Griffin

Jake Thistle — “Have A Little Faith In Me” by John Hiatt

Braden Rumfelt — “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake

Julian Kalel — “Fix You” by Coldplay

Kyndal — “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus” (Traditional)

Jordan McCullough — “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe

Brooks — “Imagine” by John Lennon

Hannah Harper — “At The Cross (Love Ran Red)” by Chris Tomlin

Chris Tungseth — “By Your Grace” by Cody Johnson

American Idol airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

