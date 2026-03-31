‘American Idol’ Cuts Six Contestants, Names the Top 14 in First Live Show

American Idol has named the Top 14 contestants of season 24.

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On March 30, the competition series aired its first live show of the season. At the top of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced the 14 contestants who get to carry on in the competition.

Those people were voted through by America, following the Top 20’s performances in Hawaii. Unfortunately, Abayomi, Makiyah, Madison Moon, Ruby Rae, Genevieve Heyward, and Kutter Bradley were sent home.

Now, the lucky 14 will move on to the next phase of the competition—Songs of Faith week.

After the contestants lift their voices in inspiring songs of faith, America will vote live to determine who will make through to the Top 12.

The final dozen artists of the season will be revealed at the end of Monday’s episode, and the stakes are higher than ever.

After the episode, fans can get even more Idol by tuning into the show’s official podcast, which is hosted by Danielle Fishel. The podcast will explore the performances everyone’s talking about and offer exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques.

Keep reading to see the artists who are moving through to vie for a spot in the Top 12, and to look back at their incredible performance that propelled them on in the competition.

American Idol Names Its Top 14 of Season 24

Braden Rumfelt – “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

Brooks – “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn

Chris Tungseth — “Apologize” by One Republic

Daniel Stallworth – “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie

Hannah Harper – “Ain’t No Grave” by Bethel Music and Molly Skaggs

Jake Thistle – “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News

Jesse Findling – “You Found Me” by The Fray

Jordan McCullough — “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2

Julian Kalel — “Tourniquet” by Zach Bryan

Keyla Richardson — “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Kyndal – “Call Your Mom” by Noah Kahan

Lucas Leon — “Just to See You Smile” by Tim McGraw

Philmon Lee — “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Rae — “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

American Idol airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Disney/Brian Bowen Smith