‘American Idol’ Season 22: Who are the Top 12 Finalists?

It’s getting down to the wire for American Idol’s season 22 hopefuls. Two contestants went home Monday (April 21), and two more will reach the end of the line during Tuesday’s (April 22) episode. See who’s still fighting it out in the top 12.

Who Made the Top 12 on ‘American Idol?’

Here are the top 12 finalists on season 22 of American Idol:

Abi Carter

Emmy Russell

Jack Blocker

Jayna Elise

Julia Gagnon

Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

McKenna Breinholt

Mia Matthews

Roman Collins

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen

Triston Harper

Will Moseley

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was the theme for Monday’s episode, and the showrunners went all in. Each contestant performed a song from a member of music’s most prestigious club. Additionally, Gene Simmons, co-founder of 2014 Rock Hall inductees Kiss, was on set to share 50-plus year of wisdom with the top 14.

“My only comment is to be more physically you, just because there’s nobody else who can be,” the bassist and vocalist told aspiring country singer Triston Harper. “It’s like your fingerprint.”

Simmons’ advice didn’t steer the 15-year-old Alabama native wrong. Triston ditched his cowboy hat and guitar for his rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel.” One viewer called it “the best performance of the season,” writing that Harper “hit the stage like he wants to win.”

Fans Fear For Emmy Russell’s Fate; Jack Blocker Makes Katy Perry Eat Her Words

Emmy Russell entered season 22 with some serious Nashville bona fides. The granddaughter of the late country icon Loretta Lynn has more or less lived up to them each. week. However, Monday’s performance had Russell’s fanbase concerned. Some viewers thought the 25-year-old Tennessee native seemed more timid during her cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

“Emmy should’ve been voted off,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “She didn’t perform well, I think so much has to do w/song choice, she chose wrong.”

Russell managed to survive eliminations this time. But the viewers hold most of the power at this point in this season, which could mean bad news for her.

Meanwhile, contestant Jack Blocker has fully changed judge Katy Perry’s mind. The “California Gurls” singer nixed Blocker’s original audition, leading to an unprecedented crew vote.

The 25-year-old Texan’s stunning take on Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” had Perry apologizing for her initial standpoint. “I think I was wrong,” the GRAMMY nominee said. “You are the coolest.”

