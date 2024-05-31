‘American Idol’ Winner Dropped by Record Label

While finding himself a job as a construction worker, Noah Thompson shared a love for music as he often uploaded himself covering hit songs on YouTube. He even showcased his songwriting abilities with original songs like “Not a Phase” and “Pedestal.” Eventually landing on American Idol thanks to a friend, the singer dominated the competition and even won. Although the winner of season 20, it appears his music career is taking a turn as he recently parted ways with his record label.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing the news about the split, a representative from 19 Recordings revealed to Heavy that “Noah Thompson is no longer on our roster.” The news comes as somewhat of a shock given the label’s ongoing relationship with American Idol. But due to the lackluster reception of his EP Middle of Nowhere, the singer might be looking to take his career on stage in a different direction.

A representative close to Thompson said, “Noah is currently in a transition period in his career, but rest assured he is working on some of the best music of his career and will have lots of exciting announcements soon.”

[RELATED: Noah Thompson on ‘American Idol,’ Debut EP: “It Was Always My Dream”]

Noah Thompson Shows Off His New Ride

One of those transitions happened to be purchasing a stellar Harley Davidson motorcycle. Posting a picture on Instagram, fans warned Thompson about the dangers of the road. Comments included, “Be careful! People don’t watch out for motorcycles. I got rid of mine for that very reason. Well that and I liked to go wide open!” Another person added, “Rode Harleys for 40 years…lost many many many friends from no helmet laws. Are they aggravating….yes!! Are they going to protect your head?…a hell of a lot more than not wearing one. You gotta put your sweet boy in front of what you want or like. How will you feel in 20 years when he wants to ride without one??? You’ll worry yourself to death I promise. Pleaseeeee Be smart!! We know you are!! Proud for your success!! And it is a sweet Harley!!”

While looking to explore the open road, it appears that Thompson’s future is wide open as he expands his legacy in music.

(Photo via YouTube)