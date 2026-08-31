‘America’s Got Talent’ Announces Simon Cowell’s Replacement Following Surgery

With season 21 of America’s Got Talent underway, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell traveled the country, looking for the next big act. Throughout the season, the judges were introduced to a plethora of talent that included dancers, singers, comedians, and magicians. Heading into the live shows, the competition continued to heat up as the number of acts dwindled. But sadly, Cowell was forced to step away due to needing surgery. Leaving the show, the producers recently announced the celebrity ready to take over.

For starters, Cowell wasn’t permanently leaving the series he helped form. Any fans of singing competitions had Cowell to thank. He was one of the leading people behind the iconic American Idol. Having to undergo back surgery, the record producer needed to step away from the camera. And with that – America’s Got Talent announced the temporary addition of Kenan Thompson.

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If the producers were trying to find the complete opposite of Cowell, they did exactly that with Thompson. Over the years, Cowell has taken a gentler approach to his criticism, but in the past – his critique left some contestants in tears. Known for his blunt opinions and harsh criticism, Cowell eventually sought to encourage.

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Simon Cowell’s Tragic History With E-Bikes

Excited to be welcoming Thompson to the show, America’s Got Talent celebrated the moment, writing in the caption, “A comedy legend is taking over the Judges’ table! Kenan Thompson is joining AGT as a guest Judge!” With Cowell needing time to recover, it’s unclear how long the comedian will sit at the table.

As for Cowell, he suffered a bike accident that left him with a broken back in 2020. While out riding on an electric bike, the producer lost control, causing him to crash. Just a few years later, in 2022, Cowell sustained more injuries from yet another e-bike. That crash included a broken arm.

While Cowell might need some lessons on e-bikes, host Terry Crews explained how the surgery was not an emergency. “He’s having an operation that cannot be postponed. It’s not an emergency, but it can’t be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for speedy recovery, and we’re looking forward to seeing you back at the judges’ desk very soon.”

Although Cowell was forced to step away, his absence appeared to be only temporary. Until his return, Thompson was ready to bring a completely different energy to the America’s Got Talent judges’ table.

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)