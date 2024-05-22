Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 25? Finale Results, Biggest Snubs, and Fan Reactions

In 2011, The Voice kicked off its inaugural season with coaches Christina Aguilera, Cee-Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Fourteen years later, the coaching lineup looks totally different, but The Voice remains as beloved as ever. Season 25 began in February with the show’s first-ever double red chair as coaching duo Dan + Shay came aboard. Week by week, the country-pop pair, along with fellow coaches Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Reba McEntire, filled their teams. Then the battles began. By Tuesday (May 21), only five artists were left standing. Keep reading to learn whether Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders or Karen Waldrup took home the crown.

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 25?

“Queen of Country” Reba McEntire has a new title now: “Queen of The Voice.” Alabama native Asher HaVon took home the title, giving the “Fancy singer” her first victory in her sophomore season.

Nah man, if Asher doesn’t win, I’m gonna need to buy a new flat screen TV…#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/yNPiKN8vEZ — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) May 22, 2024

Fans were on the edge of their seats Tuesday evening as the show prepared to crown the winner. “I am so f***ing scared right now,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

For some, fear quickly turned to anger when Nathan Chester came in fourth place. “Nathan in fourth place is a crime,” one viewer fumed on X/Twitter.

NATHAN SHOULD'VE BEEN AT LEAST SECOND PLACE, BE SO SERIOUS#TheVoice — nina 🪩📨 (@ninabubblygum) May 22, 2024

Heading into Monday’s (May 20) Part 1 of the season 25 finale, Karen Waldrup was the lone remnant of Team Dan + Shay. Team Legend and Team Reba had two apiece, with Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen representing Team Legend. Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders looked to take home the win for Team Reba. Unfortunately, Team Chance lost its final two members — Serenity Arce and Maddi Jane — after the Top 5 elimination round.

Looking Ahead to Next Season

Viewers have grown attached to seeing Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire filling out the big red chairs this season. However, change is the only constant, and Reba is the sole season 25 coach returning to her chair in the fall.

Former No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani will join the “Fancy” singer as the veterans on next year’s coaching lineup. Stefani most recently appeared on season 24, but took season 25 off.

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and pop crooner Michael Buble are season 26’s first-timers. Both artists have previously served as mentors, but are new to coaching.

[RELATED: 13 Secrets to Success From Season 26 ‘The Voice’ Coach Snoop Dogg]

Viewers who know Snoop only through hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” are in for a surprise. “I love all forms of music. That’s what people are going to learn about me,” Snoop, 52, recently told Jimmy Fallon. “That’s why I feel like people attract to me, I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

Featured photo via Instagram