Luke Combs Unloads on Panthers Owner David Tepper: “It Ain’t Happening”

It’s safe to say that Luke Combs has a love/hate relationship with the Carolina Panthers. The musician hasn’t been shy about voicing his disdain for how the team’s been ran.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Combs opened up about his passion for the Panthers among other things. Combs love for the NFL team stemmed from growing up in Charlotte and being around when the city got the NFL team.

“I grew up in Charlotte. I mean, I was meeting Sam Mills at Burger King when I was five years old, you know. First season we were ever a team. Literally, to say born being into being a fan of this team is pretty close,” he said.

Combs isn’t the greatest fan of current owner David Tepper. He doesn’t believe the owner has what it takes to bring the team to a Super Bowl win. He also pointed out that Tepper infamously threw a drink on a Jaguars fan.

Combs said, “His ability to get it done? It hasn’t happened yet for sure. He is obviously a shrewd businessman, but I’m a great musician, and I’m not a football coach. You know what I mean? That’s just the way it is. I’m great at doing music, but I’m not at the combine telling you who to draft. You know what I mean? It ain’t happening. You can be good at one thing. It doesn’t mean you’re good at something else.”

Luke Combs Says Tom Brady Made Him Cry

Watching the Panthers was an activity that allowed him to feel closer to his father. The two of them would often got to Panthers games together. He said, “It may be almost more than that, right, because some of my first memories are going to Panthers games, watching Panthers games with my dad.”

However, Combs got his first real taste of failure when he watched Tom Brady beat the Panthers during the Super Bowl. It’s been an uphill battle ever since. Combs said the loss made him cry. He said, “I cried when Brady beat us in the Super Bowl, I was probably 10 years old. Just brutalized us. Stayed up past my bedtime, (John) Kasay kicks it out of bounds, we bozoed that. That was brutal.”

Combs summed up his feelings in just two sentences, “It feels like we’re the worst franchise in all of professional sports right now. It’s really hard to deal with that.”

