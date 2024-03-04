See the Adorably Bizarre Birthday Gift Luke Combs’ Wife Gave Him

Luke Combs’ family just keeps growing. The country star and wife Nicole welcomed their first child, Tex, in June 2022 and their second boy, Beau, in August 2023. Now, they are introducing the latest edition: Federico the Cowboy Squirrel.

Luke Combs Shows off Birthday Gift From Wife

Combs turned 34 on Saturday (March 2.) And what do you get the GRAMMY nominee who has everything? If you’re Nicole Hocking, the answer is: A taxidermied squirrel posed as a cowboy, wide-brimmed black hat and all, riding a bucking…pheasant?

The “Beautiful Crazy” singer shared a photo of Federico to his Instagram stories. “This is what [Nicole] got me,” he wrote. “Meet Federico the Cowboy Squirrel haha.”

Nicole Hocking Pens Sweet Birthday Message: “I Hope You Love Federico”

Hocking paid tribute to her “favorite human” on her own Instagram feed. The recruiting coordinator at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) shared several photos in her husband’s honor. One shows the North Carolina native sweetly serenading their son with an acoustic guitar. (Another features the couple flipping the bird at the camera.)

“The world is a better place with you in it. I love you sooo mucho!” Hocking wrote in the caption. “I hope you love Federico!!!”

We still aren’t quite sure how Federico came to be. But Combs and Hocking seem happy, and that’s all that matters.

“Thanks my love!” the two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year wrote in the comments. “Wouldn’t wanna live it with anyone else.”

Luke Combs and Wife Met at a Music Festival

Combs was still flying under the radar when he and Hocking met at a Florida music festival in 2016. “Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is never gonna work’ and so I didn’t have anything when we met,” the artist told People in November 2023.

Fast forward eight years, two children and 18 solo hits later, the couple is still going strong. Naturally, Hocking was by her husband’s side during what he called a “defining moment” in his career: his much-lauded duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

“Watching you up there performing with @tracychapmanonline at the Grammys will forever my one of my favorite moments,” Hocking wrote in a Feb. 5 Instagram post. “never thought I’d ever write that sentence haha.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images