Bad Bunny’s New Single Serves as “Un Preview” of What’s to Come

World-renowned reggaeton star Bad Bunny is back! Unfortunately, though, it will probably be the last time we hear from him for the rest of 2023.

On Tuesday (September 26), the Puerto Rican phenom released “Un Preview,” his second single of the year thus far. A return to his trap-rap-influenced sound, the song includes love-stricken lyricism and impassioned crooning, where his Spanish-sung hook steals the show.

Baby, yo no tengo miedo, je

De probarte y de enamorarme de nuevo

Que se joda, mami, yo te sigo el juego, ey

Bien loquito en la disco, me pego bailando y te beso el cuello, ey

Contigo me voy a fuego, ey



English Translation

Baby, I’m no longer scared

Of tasting you and falling in love again

We’re crazy at the club, I get closer to you dancing, and I kiss your neck

With you, I’ll deal with fire

However, the first three seconds of “Un Preview” may be what fans end up talking about the most. In Spanish, he essentially explains that this new release is just a sneak peek of the music he’s been making, and what he plans to release in the near future.

Ven acá, pa’ ponerte algo, pa’ ponerte un preview de lo que viene despué’



English Translation

Come here, to put on something, to get a preview of what comes next

In fact, during the build-up to “Un Preview,” Bad Bunny partnered with WhatsApp to give fans an update about his then-impending single. Sending a note via the unencrypted messaging platform, the 29-year-old said that “Un Preview” was going to be his last output of the year.

“Posiblemente este sea el último tema de mi parte este año, y se llama ‘UN PREVIEW’ porque es un pequeño adelanto de lo que viene para el próximo año.”



“This is possibly the last song from me this year, and it is called ‘UN PREVIEW’ because it is a small preview of what is coming for next year.”

This sentiment aligns with the tone Bad Bunny had earlier this year during an interview with Rolling Stone, where he confirmed that he would be “resting” in 2023.

“I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [for the rest of this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so,” he said. “I said this year was for resting.”

Despite this, Bad Bunny was able to drop his single “Where She Goes” in May, as well as featuring on hits like “K-POP” with Travis Scott and The Weeknd and “un x100to” with fellow Spanish-speakers Grupo Frontera, both of which soundtracked the summer in dance clubs all across the globe.

While we wait for Bad Bunny’s next move, which may not be until 2024, check out “Un Preview” below.

