Dolly Parton’s Walk of Fame Star Restored With Special Friday Unveiling Planned

Passing away at 80, the world continued to mourn the death of the legendary Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Although Dolly’s death came after a short battle with cancer, the singer never let her health diminish the light she spent decades spreading to every fan who heard her on the radio, computers, or in some random bar. It didn’t matter to Dolly. She only hoped to leave the world a little brighter than she found it. And while fans celebrated that legacy, her Hollywood Walk of Fame star was preparing to shine after being vandalized.

While the motive behind the attack was unknown, some fans were shocked when they stumbled upon Dolly’s name. Defacing the icon’s star, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Ana Martinez, stated, “This repair was set up late last week and the crew just completed the first part of making said repairs. The star repairs are currently ongoing and are done by the Hollywood Historic Trust which maintains and repairs the Walk of Fame stars. The star will cure and will be polished on Friday for fans to enjoy.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Dolly Parton’s repaired Walk of Fame star will be unveiled Friday after vandalism. ⭐



Exclusive: https://t.co/wjD7xb4bO9 pic.twitter.com/9HbLlAq90q — TMZ (@TMZ) September 2, 2026

To make it better, Dolly’s star was already scheduled for a makeover. Wanting to give her star that extra shine, Martinez added, “The star had already been scheduled for repair due to cracks caused by wear and tear.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton’s Team Reveals the “Project Roadmap” She Left Behind for Decades of New Projects]

Fans Want To Know The Person Who Tarnished Dolly Parton’s Star

With Dolly’s star ready to make a grand entrance, it seemed like the perfect way to kickstart the weekend. And for fans, they wondered what led to the attack in the first place. “There has to be cameras there to stop the people with hate in their heart. Rest in peace Dolly Parton, we love you.” Another person saw it as an upgrade. “She deserved a new one.”

Throughout Dolly’s life in the spotlight, the singer shined bright in country music, but she expanded far beyond Music Row. It was her time in Hollywood that brought her a permanent spot on the Walk of Fame.

Play video

Starring in the film Rhinestone, alongside Sylvester Stallone, the two reunited in 1985 for a special ceremony. While the film centered on Dolly’s character trying to turn Stallone into a country star, the roles were reversed when Stallone helped celebrate Dolly becoming permanently cemented in Hollywood history.

As for Dolly’s star – it might have suffered some damage, but like the woman behind the name – she was more than a single star. She was Dolly Parton.

(photo by El Pics/Getty Images)