Benson Boone Crashes Megan Moroney’s NYC Show for Surprise “Beautiful Things” Performance

On Thursday, thousands of fans packed the Barclays Center in New York to see Megan Moroney take the stage for her Cloud 9 tour. Releasing her third studio album in February 2026, the singer hit the road for a tour. It only made sense after the album dominated the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It also topped the US Billboard 200. But while entertaining fans with hits like “Beautiful Things,” Moroney stunned fans when she welcomed Benson Boone to the stage to perform his hit song… “Beautiful Things.”

Although the two singers have songs named “Beautiful Things,” each brought an entirely different story. For Boone, he released his version of the song in January 2024 on his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. It quickly climbed the charts, snagging the No. 1 spot on the US Pop Airplay chart as fans connected with the lyrics. A little over a year later, Moroney landed on the charts with her own song, “Beautiful Things,” which centered on the love she carries for her niece.

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With each singer presenting their own versions, fans received a special treat as Moroney said, “Why no ‘Beautiful Things’ twice in one night?” Fans couldn’t get over the performance, writing, “so unexpected but so here for it.” Another person added, “I need to see more of this duo.”

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Benson Boone Wants To Be More Than Beautiful

While loving his time in the spotlight, Boone discussed how he hoped “Beautiful Things” would introduce fans to more of his music. “I think I’m getting to the point where I just want people to know that there’s more than just that song. I think I’m a little past that point. But of course I still love the song. I’m still proud of it. And I’ll be performing it for a while, so I hope that feeling sticks around.”

Wanting to be more than a single hit song, Boone wasn’t holding an animosity towards the lyrics. “I mean, it’s the reason I’m here. Like, it is the reason this year has been a big year. It’s not really a song you can half-ass, you know?”

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As for Moroney, she continues to tour the country with Cloud 9. And loving every second, she promised, “It’s the most excited I’ve been about an album release so far, and I think it’s because I [had] the most time to work on this one.”

Making each concert truly memorable for fans, Moroney will end her US leg on August 21 with one last show in Nashville. From there, she will go international for a string of concerts in the UK before ending in October.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney)