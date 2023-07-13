Better Than Ezra Heading Out on Return of Legends Tour

Better Than Ezra isn’t done celebrating “Legends.” On Wednesday (July 12), the alt-rock group announced the Return of Legends of the Fall 2023 Tour. The 10-date engagement takes them to theaters across the country throughout the month of November.

The tour kicks off on November 3 in Beverly, Massachusetts, at The Cabot and concludes on November 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Along the way, they’ll make stops in Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas and Houston, Texas, among other cities. It follows the 2022 Legends of the Fall Tour that also saw them performing at theaters in October and November. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time.

“Like every great sequel…Magic Mike XXL, Speed 2: Cruise Control, and The Next Karate Kid, Better Than Ezra’s Return of Legends of the Fall will be bigger, bolder and sexier,” Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin said in a press release. “We can’t wait to bring it to a town near you!”

The “Good” singers are currently traversing across the country on their summer-long tour, which includes dates with Train. The band is also working on new music and is set to release a new single, “Mystified,” their first original single since “Grateful” in 2018. “Mystified” will also serve as the first release off Better Than Ezra’s forthcoming album.

“The best setlist are ones that had this ebb and flow in that where the energy goes up and down and waxes and wanes, and this album has that and I’m so proud of it,” Griffin explained to American Songwriter. “It sounds like Better Than Ezra but it sounds fresh too.”

Better Than Ezra Return of Legends of the Fall 2023 Tour:

NOVEMBER

3 | Beverly, MA – The Cabot

4 | Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

5 | Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

8 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

10| Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

11| Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12| Houston, TX – House of Blues

14| Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

16| Chicago, IL – House of Blues

17| Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Photo Credit: Robby Kelin/Courtesy of Sweet Talk Publicity