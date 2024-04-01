Beyoncé Makes Music History with Her Debut Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Sets Multiple Records

Beyoncé recently released her highly anticipated album Cowboy Carter on March 29, and it has already broken records. The album has become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2024, and the first country album of the year to reach that milestone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Additionally, on Apple Music, Cowboy Carter has earned the most first-day streams than any of Beyoncé’s previous albums. It has also earned the most first-day streams for a country album by a female performer.

Beyoncé’s collaborators and inspirations, as well as artists who just love the album, have been sharing their thoughts on Cowboy Carter recently. Nancy Sinatra spoke about “These Boots Are Made For Walking” being sampled on “Ya Ya,” posting about it on social media.

[RELATED: Inspired By Beyoncé, Levi’s Changes Their Name to Match ‘Cowboy Carter’ Track]

Country Music Inspirations Share Their Love for Cowboy Carter

“To have a little piece of one of my records in a Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her,” Sinatra wrote on Twitter/X. “She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of ‘Boots’ yet! And the beat goes on…”

June Carter Cash’s daughter also fiercely defended Beyoncé from haters after the album dropped. “I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter,’ her new country album. As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?” Carter Cash wrote on social media.

She continued, “I am here to let Beyoncé and to all those nay sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does. I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow ours hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music.”

Additionally, RAYE, who co-wrote the song “Riiverdance,” shared love on social media as well. “What an honour it is to being able to contribute my small piece to this beautiful album, and to THE [Beyoncé] who continues to inspire all of us,” she wrote.

Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS