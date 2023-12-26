Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Tragically Catches Fire on Christmas Day

In Houston, Texas, the childhood home where Beyoncé grew up was ruined by fire early on Christmas Day. The home, which the Knowles family lived in from 1981 to 1986, is located on the 2400 block of Rosedale Street in Houston’s third ward. According to the Houston Fire Department, the second floor of the home was engulfed in flame when they responded at two in the morning on December 25. The family who currently resides there made it out of the home safely with no injury. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Videos by American Songwriter

District Chief Justin Barnes of the Houston Fire Department made a statement on the efficiency of his team, noting, “They did a great job. I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire.”

[RELATED: The BeyHive Swarms to Beyoncé’s Defense Over ‘Renaissance’ Accusation]

Beyoncé on Why Houston Will “Always Be Home”

The Knowles family bought the house in 1981 for $64,000, per a report from The Independent. They moved in 1986 before Beyoncé’s sister Solange was born. Beyoncé has often spoken about her childhood in Houston, praising the city as a great place to grow up. Additionally, she has stated that Houston will “always be home” for her, even though she and husband Jay-Z and their kids currently live in a 30,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles.

“Growing up in Houston was fun. We always had a huge backyard to play in. My mom allowed my friends to come over all the time; it was like a continuous slumber party at our house,” she wrote for Visit Houston in 2019 as part of a “My Houston” campaign. She continued, “When I describe Houston to friends who have never been here, I first have to tell them, no, it’s not like the country films you see on TV! I like to describe Houston as a great place to raise a family. You get nice southern people with a city atmosphere.”

Recently, Beyoncé wrapped up her Renaissance World Tour and debuted the Renaissance Tour concert film. The movie featured a surprise during the credits, where the singer released a new song, “My House,” on December 1.

Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney; The Upshaw Group