Billy Joel Opens Up About Brain Surgery and the Startling Warning Doctors Gave Him About Performing

During his career in the spotlight, Billy Joel created a legacy that included hits like “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl.” Add that with the singer spending decades on stage, and it was impossible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not to induct him. That honor came in 1999. He also landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame a few years earlier. But while Joel cherished his time on stage, it didn’t come without a cost. Recently, the hitmaker discussed how doctors claimed his concerts were giving him concussions.

For many, they dream of the opportunity to perform in front of thousands. And while it might seem like a lifestyle of riches and luxury, Joel insisted that every profession has a price. “I noticed that my balance was not good. I had this sense of being on a boat, like this rocking motion. I wasn’t steady on my feet. I didn’t know why that was and I went to meet with the neurologist, and I was diagnosed with having something called normal pressure hydrocephalus.”

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Presenting him with a treatment plan, Joel suggested they would drill a hole into his skull and implant a shunt inside. Denying the procedure at first, he eventually agreed. And according to the singer – it worked. “It actually improved things. My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better.”

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Billy Joel Put On A Concussion-Causing Concert

Aside from treating Joel, the doctors had a strong message when it came to his concerts and the level of noise being produced. “The doctors told me this, because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show.”

Already having neurological problems, Joel listened to the warning. “It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did and I realized that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I gotta improve.”

While Joel remained focused on his health and recovery, he assured fans not to worry. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.” Joel might have stepped away from the stage for now, but his words made it clear he had no plans of stepping away for good.

(Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)