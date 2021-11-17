Billy Strings Adds New Winter Dates to 2022 Tour

Michigan-born masterful guitar player Billy Strings has shared new upcoming 2022 tour dates. Now, fans all over the country can see the Grammy Award-winning guitar player live up to his nickname.

The 29-year-old Strings (born William Apostol), who is surely one of the best six-string players on the planet, released his latest LP, Renewal, in September. Since then, he has played late night shows and toured around the U.S., from Asheville, North Carolina to Austin, Texas.

But as the musician’s name continues to grow, so do his tour dates.

The new dates kick off on February 3, with four nights in Port Chester, New York at the Capitol Theatre and run through March 12, wrapping in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center.

Reflecting on his new albu, Strings said, “I listen to this album now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

The Nashville-based Strings won a Grammy in 2019 for Best Bluegrass Album for his record Home. In all likelihood, he’ll be part of that category again the next go-round.

Tickets go on sale here on Friday (November 19).

Check out his full list of 2022 tour dates below:

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:



(BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00am ET)

November 16—Portland, ME—State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre

(SOLD OUT)

November 19—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Mohegan Sun Arena

November 20—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

November 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

November 30—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 1—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 2—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Austin, TX—ACL Live at The Moody Theater

(SOLD OUT)

December 4—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum

(SOLD OUT)

December 9—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

December 12—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

December 17—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works

(SOLD OUT)

December 18—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works

(SOLD OUT)

December 30—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

(SOLD OUT)

December 31—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

(SOLD OUT)

January 1—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

(SOLD OUT)

February 3—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 4—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 5—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 6—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 11—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum

February 12—Norfolk, VA—Chartway Arena

February 15—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium

February 16—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium

February 18—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium

February 19—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium

February 26—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival

March 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 5—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 9—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre

March 11—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 12—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 26—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

March 27—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 1-3—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend

Photo by Photo: Jesse Faatz / Sacks & Co.